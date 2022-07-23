Bruner, Sherman, 78, died Wednesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with military honors. Burial: Rosehill Chapel of Peace.
Corley, Judy, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Drake, James, 51, died May 15, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, with full military honors.
Frazier, Jasper, 52, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Harris, Charles, 48, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
McGuffin, Verniece, 84, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Robinson, Catherine, 65, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
