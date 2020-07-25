Austin, Allie, 92, died Tuesday. Funeral: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Bartlett, Stanley, 73, died Tuesday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory; also streamed live on www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Bell, Bill, 94, died Wednesday. Services: 1 pm. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel.
Christian, Mary, 88, died May 19. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Blessed Mother Church.
Delacey, Jerry, 78, died Sunday. Visitation: Noon Tuesday followed by memorial services at 2 p.m., at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Farmer, Christopher, 43, died Saturday. Visitation: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hardesty, Anna, 85, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Latham, Edna, 72, died Wednesday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel; also streaming live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Schroader, Robert, 82, died Thursday. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Shirley, 88, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Diddle, 49, died July 1. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Sunday at Buena Vista Baptist Church.
Westerfield, Paul, 82, Owensboro, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
