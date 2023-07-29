Anderson, Wayne, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at Koehler Funeral Home, Boonville, Indiana. Burial: Maple Grove Cemetery, Boonville, Indiana. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Fuqua, Anna, 83, died Saturday, July 23, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Owensboro. Burial: Cates Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Givens, Betty, 89, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Higgins, Bobby, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Mayes, Bonnie, 80, died Saturday, July 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Mills, Shirley, 86, died Friday, July 21, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Payne, Regina, 59, died Saturday, July 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Sanders, Todd, 49, died Saturday, July 22, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sparks, Steven, 43, died Saturday, July 22, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Staples, Charlene, 73, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, Greenville. Burial will follow.
Taylor, Doris, 79, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Underhill, Randy, 72, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Commented