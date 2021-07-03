Bivens, Linda, 78, died June 19. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, by electronic means on Zoom. Please check for code information at simple cremationevansville.com.
Carter, Verna, 85, died Tuesday. Memorial service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Cupples, Russell, 60, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Shackelford Funeral Directors — Crook Avenue, Henderson, Tennessee. Burial: Henderson City Cemetery.
Daugherty, Jackie, 58, died June 21. Celebration of life: After noon Sunday, July 11, at 6080 Main St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Food will be served.
Knott, Barbara, 79, died June 21. Service: Noon Monday, July 12, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lewis, Leonard, 89, died Sunday. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Monday at Bethel Baptist Church, Warrensburg, Missouri. Burial: 1 p.m. Monday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Otterville, Missouri, with a 21-gun salute by veterans.
Lovan, Lena, 99, died Feb. 4. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Third Baptist Church.
Welborn, Robin, 51, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
Commented