Anderson, Fronda, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Arnold, Doris, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Barnes, Ellen, 94, died Monday, July 18, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Crume, Kurt, 83, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Dawson, Mary, 59, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Edwards, Samuel, 68, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Goodman, Don, 83, died Sunday. Service: 3 to 6 p.m., with the eulogy being given at 4 p.m., Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Hoover, Billy, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Hylton, Henry, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Keown, Tommy, 72, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Vashwood Beach House.
Masterson, Adam, 40, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, Reynolds Station. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Pattiville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McKenney, Florine, 97, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pile, Terry, 62, died Tuesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Potts, Darlene, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Shirley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Weeks, Rory, 58, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Park, shelter 3N and 3S. A fellowship and BBQ will follow until noon at the shelter.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented