Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Crowe, Fanny, 97, died July 15. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Fullerton, Robert, 40, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Smith, Charles, 77, died July 20. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Smith, Rosetta, died June 25. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 88 Mount Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376. Family visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wade, The Rev. Thomas, 86, died Feb. 2. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church.
