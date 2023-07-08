Barnes, Conard, 72, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mason Cemetery, Rockport, with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Blandford, Keith, 52, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Burns, Bettye, 91, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Chambers, Danny, 76, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building.
Cooper, Ricky, 57, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Douglas, Deresa, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Dukes, Frieda, 87, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Jenkins, Anna, 83, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Jones, Joseph, 92, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Millay, David, 84, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: Noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Myers, Sammie, 81, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewisport United Methodist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Pollock, Terry, 76, died Friday, June 30, 2023. Service: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the family farm, 5840 Old Highway 54, Philpot. All family and friends are warmly invited to attend.
Royal, David, 73, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Friendship Community Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sanders, Barbara, 67, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Mary, 73, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Kathleen, 77, died Sunday, July 2, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Baizetown Cemetery, Baizetown. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Tarrance, Steve, 75, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery.
Tongate, Donald, 85, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Webster, Doug, 93, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro, with a reception to follow.
Wells, Jeffrey, 62, died Monday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
