Bartholomy, David, 79, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Brescia University Chapel. A reception will follow in the Brescia University cafeteria.
Bowen, Conrad, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dame, Danny, 64, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
DeHaven, Huston, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Ellis, Elaine, 59, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hawes, Benjamin, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Hawes Family Graveyard in Eastern Daviess County. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Phillip, 13 months, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Howard, Phillip, 52, died Monday, January 17, 2022. Service: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the RiverPark Center Jody Berry Theater.
Johnson, Nevaline, 90, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lunsford, Jesse, 64, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Lunsford Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lynch, Lillard, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Bennett Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
McCrady, Christopher, 46, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Community Church in Calhoun.
Potts, Mary, 64, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Snyder, Bess, 80, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stong, Tammie, 59, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenville Baptist Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Vincent, Daniel, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Luzerne General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at Powers Chapel General Baptist Church.
Commented