Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Cooper, Sheila, 58, died Sunday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Hayden, Robert, 65, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Helms, Arnold, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hill, Phillip, 39, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hodges, Richard, 83, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Cemetery, south of Lawrenceville, Illinois with military rites. There will be a gathering at the Zion United Methodist Church following the service.
Kizer, Virginia, 38, died Sunday. Service: noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McAfee, Donna, 78, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Noble, Martha, 80, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Christ Community Church. Burial: Pleasant Point Cemetery in Pleasant Ridge. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Rock, Margaret, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Weedman, Barbara, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Wright, Elwanda, 93, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
