Ballard, Barbara, 76, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter of Alcantara Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Carrico, Joseph, 91, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Gish, Linda, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Shaver’s Cemetery, Lynn City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Groves, Darrell, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery.
Hudson, Karen, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Hughart, Bear & Giles Funeral Home, Hopkinsville. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lane, Kingston, 3, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Panther. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Marsh, Nancy, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Whitesville Christian Church, Whitesville. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Miller, James, 74, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Mincy, Ernie, 58, died Thursday, June 8, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Quintin, Adrian, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Harley, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Straughan, Joetta, 74, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
