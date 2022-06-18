Armes, Kenneth, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Barbour, Sandra, 70, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 3:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
McHenry, Bernard, 66, died Thursday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Moreland Park with a repast to follow at Club Unk Bar and Restaurant.
Nash, Earl, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Rolley, Barry, 67, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee Family Cemetery in Greenville.
Thaxton, Debbie, 62, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Frances, 89, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Commented