Chappell, Ivory, 40, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Monday morning at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Husk, Shelby, 86, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Kimmel, Jerry, 88, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery.
May, Shelby, 32, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Miller, David, 81, died Thursday. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 234 Tamarack Road, Owensboro.
Phelps, John, 79, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Cedar Grove General Baptist Church, Olaton.
Pollock, Harry, 83, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Reel, Kevin, 35, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wilkinson, Jimmie, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
