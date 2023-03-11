Burton, Thomas, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Glover, Danny, 67, died. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McBrayer, Geraldine, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McCoy, Ralph, 86, died Monday. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, with military honors.
Mills, Margaret, 99, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Sharp, Irene, 93, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Watson, Willard, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
