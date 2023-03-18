Burden, Wayne, 73, died Thursday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniels, Reva, 92, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hall, Richard, 82, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday at Masonville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Haynes, Mary, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. William’s Catholic Church. Burial: St. William’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the funeral home.
Kelley, George, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, Hartselle, Alabama. Burial: 11 a.m. Monday at Alabama National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Elma, 68, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery near Cloverport. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Peters, David, 55, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Rhinerson, Joseph, 91, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sweeney, Robert, 59, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Chapel Church of God.
Tooley, Frances, 77, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Troutman, J.B., 39, died Monday. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Winstead, Wilbur, 75, died Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
