Ashby, Jack, 93, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Boling, Roger, 52, died on Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Bumm, Nicholas, 67, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Carrico, Artie, 94, died on Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Hardin, Sharon, 73, died on Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Horsley, John, 28, died on Monday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Hunt, Willie, 68, died on Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Tunnel Hill Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Jones, Debbie, 67, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Barry, 66, died on Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Porter, Leta, 73, died on Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Walton Creek Cemetery. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Billy, 86, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Savell, Jeffrey, 60, died on January 16, 2022. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Shelton, Seth, 30, died on Monday. Service: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sherrod, Forest, 88, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Wagoner, Hulin, 62, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Walker, Harry, 72, died. Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented