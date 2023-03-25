Bradshaw, Phyllis, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cook, Melva, 53, died Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, Calhoun. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Doss, Geraldine, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Edwards, Mona, 85, died Monday. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Fuqua, Roger, 62, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Stephen, 58, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the church.
Kelton, Jonathan, 50, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Owensboro Riverfront.
McRath, Earnell, 60, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation and viewing: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Miller, W.C., 91, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Nina, 94, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Quisenberry Jr., W.E. ‘Bill,’ 75, died Sunday. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: 12:30 until 3 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Taylor, Billy, 81, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Woodburn, Dana, 49, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Baptist Church Cemetery, Sacramento. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Yerington, Richard, 68, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
