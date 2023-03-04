Bosley, Mary, 81, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at the Carmel Home. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Cox, Ronald, 70, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hagerman, Ina, 90, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Harris, Mike, 72, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Community Church.
Heal, Martha, 93, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Manley, Gerald, 80, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla, Umatilla, Florida.
McAfee, Edward, 83, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Neely, Christopher, 40, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Quarles, Robert, 71, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church, Little Georgetown. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Robinson, William, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery.
Scott, Robert, 92, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Donald, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Boeing Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Jeanette, 93, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Tarrance, Ruby, 101, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: McGrady Creek Cemetery, Grayson County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Tyler, James, 46, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
