Baird, Wilma, 87, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Campbell, Stephen, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Galloway, Nadine, 91, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Harl, Kenneth, 76, died Thursday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Howell, Vickie, 72, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Island Baptist Church. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery.
King, Ben, 87, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Monday at Beaufort National Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Beaufort, South Carolina.
Masterson, Don, 84, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Page, Russ, 92, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Maple Grove Cemetery, Russellville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Snyder, Roger, 82, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery near Horse Branch. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Whitmer, Linda, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
