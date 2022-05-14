Allen, Ramona, 69, died Monday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Byrum, Nancy, 86, died Thursday, May 5, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Farber, William, 91, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Gregory, Jeffrey, 67, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Jerry Wayne Robertson Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Miller, Ronnie, 87, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Gregory, 36, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Horse Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Viola, 86, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Renfrow, Belinda, 72, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Carson Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Donald, 39, died Wednesday. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sosh, Steve, 57, died Thursday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Wilson, Martine, 100, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
