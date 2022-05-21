Allen, Edna, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rochester Cemetery.
Eisele, Jo Ann, 85, died Saturday. Service: noon Saturday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, in Evansville, Indiana. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Farmer, Leonard, 96, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Adaburg Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Gregory, 64, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Harvest Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and after 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Kingkade, Randall, 75, died Sunday. Service: noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Peercy, Mary, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Renfrow, Kathy, 63, died Tuesday. Service: noon Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Simmons, Adrianna, 44, died Friday, April 22, 2022. Funeral Mass: 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Woodruff, Jimmy, 86, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.
