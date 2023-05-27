Burnette, Rory, 60, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Bryant, Monicka, 60, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Buskill, Phyllis, 75, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Noon Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Jerry, 77, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, with the Ohio County Honor Guard performing the last rites.
Cunningham, Stephen, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Martinez, Trino, 89, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Neal, Harry, 77, died Monday, May 24, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thomison, Nancy, 80, died Monday. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville.
