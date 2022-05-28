Buchanan, Patricia, 76, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Colburn, Chris, 59, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Muhlenburg County.
Coker, Helen, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Drury, Mary, 90, died Friday, January 28, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery in Stanley.
Elmore, Carl, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Evans, Jenny, 47, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Forbush, Thomas, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mahn DeSoto Chapel in DeSoto, Missouri.
Ford, Mary, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frazier, William, 38, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Griffen, William, 78, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Herman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Grimes, Barry, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Horne, Janet, 53, died Tuesday. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with sharing time beginning at 5 p.m.
Neff, Jack, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Nolan, Elaine, 92, died Monday, May 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Rogers, Tracy, 55, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. June 4, 2022, at Fisher Cemetery in McHenry.
Smith, Samuel, 79, died May 18, 2022. Funeral Mass: Noon Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Young, JoAnn, 91, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
