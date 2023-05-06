Baize, Pauline, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Oak Grove Church of God, Cromwell. Burial: Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
DeVary, Wanda, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hartz, Bettye, 87, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Onton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Onton Cemetery.
McCreary, Kenton, 37, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Noffsinger, Perry, 74, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, Central City.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Rose, Linda, 83, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Schwallie, Aloysius, 92, died Saturday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shrewsberry, Betty, 88, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Stewart, J.C., 79, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Storm, Patricia, 76, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
