Boarman, Jeff, 63, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Hall, Betty, 70, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Masonville United Methodist Church.
Jones, Lenvil, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Payne, Lawrence, 80, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Riley, Ralph, 91, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Waite & Son Funeral Home, Medina, Ohio. Burial: Chatham Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Freddie, 55, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Thomason, Larry, 62, died Tuesday. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
