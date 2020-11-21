Bales, Dewey, 89, died Wednesday. Livestreaming service: 1 p.m. Saturday at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: West Schoolhouse Cemetery, Sacramento.
Baker, Mary, 81, died Nov. 13. Livestreaming service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at musterfuneralhomes.com.
DeHart, Tommy, 46, died Monday. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. There will be a meal following the service for all who attend.
Kennedy, Gerald, 72, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors.
McCarty, Alberta, 91, died Nov. 14. Livestreaming Mass service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at davisfuneralhome.com.
Nall, Shirley, 86, died Tuesday. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday at her home.
Walker, Reeson, 58, died Nov. 14. Service: Noon Saturday at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel. Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Slaughters.
Whitehouse, Mary, died Sunday. Graveside service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery.
Withrow, Bobby, 86, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
