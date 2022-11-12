Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Johnston, Billy, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mattingly, Charley, 76, died Monday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Moore, David, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols Church of God.
Payne, Sarah, 42, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Philpot. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 2 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Puckett, Freddie, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sands, Austin, 27, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Redhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Utica. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Stevenson, Jane, 91, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery.
Sullivan, Ronald, 87, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Trout, Melba, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at JC Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels and Crematory, Bowling Green. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
