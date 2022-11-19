Butler, Sally, 84, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Eskridge, Doloris, 81, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Hartford Memorial. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Fitzgerald, Mitchell, 32, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Harris, Barbara, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Mausoleum. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Mary, 82, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Hill, Michael, 61, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Kizer, Gladys, 100, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home in Mississippi.
Lorenzen, Bette, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Martin, Johnny, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mayfield, Harold, 59, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Probus, Sidney, 81, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Joshua, 43, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Rosine. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stinnett, Steven, 25, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Harned. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
