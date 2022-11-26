Barnard, Michael, 67, died Saturday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, November, 27, 2022 at 320 Crittenden St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Busick, Jesse, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Edge, William, 80, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Foehlich, Robert, 84, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Fulkerson, Shannon, 48, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, November, 29, 2022 at Unity Fellowship.
Johnson, Beverly, 85, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Following service in Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Parson, Mary, 82, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Daugherty Family Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
Pate, Candice, 62, died Monday, November 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
