Cecil, Evelyn, 87, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Cook, Lois, 91, died Thursday, October 27, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cooper, Anthony, 57, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Cornette, Ann, died. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home.
Creager, Robert, 95, died. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Evans, Joseph, 79, died Tuesday. Visitation: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Goff, William, 78, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Echols General Baptist Church, Echols Church Lane. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Griffith, Michael, 64, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hughes, Mike, 73, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Island Community Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Liles, Lisa, 49, died Saturday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Smith’s Memorial Chapel, Wadesboro, North Carolina. Burial: Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Posey, Unie, 83, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the church.
Radloff, Edward, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Sallee, Billy, 63, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wallace, Annette, 83, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Weedman, James, 67, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Maceo Baptist Church, Maceo.
