Agisilaou, Jane, 59, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bryant, Joyce, 81, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Service: 7 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crabtree, Brenda, 78, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Linda, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Taylor Mines Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Davis, Kelsie, 22, died Friday, October 7, 2022. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home
Howard, Denise, 61, died. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Krauss, Janice, 85, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Connecticut.
Lloyd, Donald, 87, died Tuesday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marksberry, Steve, 52, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morton, John, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville.
Rice, Timothy, 62, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Wall, James, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
