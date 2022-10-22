Ammons, Robert, 84, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Beatty, Arthur, 77, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Chapman, Ramona, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Freese, Georgie, 86, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hawkins, Beverly, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Jackson, Betty, 95, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Leggs, Lakiesha, 42, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: West End Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McElroy, Frances, 83, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, October 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Spinks, Hayward, 90, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at The Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stevens, Brenda, 81, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
