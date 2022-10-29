Armour, Billy, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Carbon, Karen, 58, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Frazier, Debra, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Lelan, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with military recognition. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Jackson, Anita, 76, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lanham, Arthur, 88, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morris, Brenda, 62, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Nations, Joy, 77, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Echols Church of God.
Ranburger, Dennis, 59, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Risinger, Elizabeth, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Roby, Rose, 73, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Taliaferro, Michael, 71, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Tomb, William, 81, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday in the parish hall at the church.
Walker, Darrel, 56, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Weedman, James, 67, died Monday, October 10, 2022. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Maceo Baptist Church, Maceo.
Commented