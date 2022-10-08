Boone, Agnes, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Booth, William, 67, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: Noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Dennis, Roy, 77, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Gilmore, Eldon, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Service: Noon Sunday at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
Hagan, Charles, 81, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hayden, James, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helm, Jeff, 69, died Saturday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sacramento, with military honors conducted by the McLean County VFW Memorial Post #5415. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Jackson, Kevin, 58, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Internation Ministries, Waldorf, Maryland.
Krauss, Janice, 85, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol, Connecticut.
Marcin, Linda, 66, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac, Illinois. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, Illinois.
Masumbuko, Emmanuel, 13, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morton, John, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville.
Mosley, Mary, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Neff, Mary, 79, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Poteat, Vickie, 64, died Tuesday. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shelton, Chasity, 47, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Westerfield, Jeanette, 81, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Jeffersontown United Methodist Church, Louisville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Willis, Timothy, 63, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial: Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
