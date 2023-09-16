Chambers, Darrell, 90, died Wednesday. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Cook, Patricia, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Ferguson, Stephen, 59, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gant, Mary, 95, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Hauslein, Betty, 77, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at. Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kamalich, Anna, 92, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Keown, James, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Koontz, Margaret, 89, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Maddox, Robert, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the church.
Martin, Roy, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry with military honors conducted by the Fort Campbell Honor Guard.
Phillips, Robert, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at The Pentecostal Church of God In Christ, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Robinson, Gwendolyn, 57, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, ant 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Simpson, Karen, 60, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Mary, 73, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Stamps, Gail, 71, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Henderson. Burial: Fernwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Strader, Patsy, 89, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Watson, Kenneth, 93, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Church Cemetery, Olaton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Winstead, Charles, 87, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Voyles, Bobby, 57, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented