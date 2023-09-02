Allen, Donna, 80, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kelly, Elmer, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Looney, Patty, 54, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Matthew’s Table Church.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Pyle, Ronnie, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Jernigan Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
