Anderson, David, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the family farm. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
Brewer, Cherry, 86, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Cobb, Margie, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Collins, Carla, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery, Utica. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Davenport, Larry, 69, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Tabernacle Apostolic Church, Owensboro.
Dunn, Patsy, 87, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Embry, Cova, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Henderson, Sammie, 71, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Duvall’s Chapen General Baptist Church. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Raley, Robert, died recently. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Scales, Mary, 82, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Martin Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Shumaker, Darryl, 55, died Tuesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
