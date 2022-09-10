Bivins, Bro. Raban, 81, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church. Burial: Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cemetery.
Bullard, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Buskill, Juanita, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery. Burial: Following service.
Denney, Paul, 86, died Tuesday. Service: Noon EST Saturday at Elk Spring Cemetery, Monticello.
Drury, Evelyn, 98, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the church.
Duke, Anna, 102, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the cemetery.
Grajales-Hernandez, Jose, 70, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Beaver Dam.
Harris, Allen, 65, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
LaBron, Ian, 33, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Scott, Winford, 93, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: New Harmony (Butler-McGehee) Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Wendell, 51, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Service: 12:30 Saturday at Hartford Christian Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Taphorn, Audra, 82, died Friday. Burial: Noon Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, Louisville.
Taylor, David, 46, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawesville Baptist Church in the Family Life Center.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented