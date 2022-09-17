Daniel, Edith, 79, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Bells Run Baptist Church. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Daniels, Barbara, 82, died Monday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dennis, Omer, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Heidingsfelder, John, 73, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Helm, Sherrell, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 11:30 Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Maggard, Tommy, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Maggard Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Norton, Jason, 50, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
O’Reilly, Sylvia, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, St. Joseph. Burial: Boston Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Phipps, Steven, 66, died Saturday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at West End Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the cemetery.
Shauntee, Carolyn, 80, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the Chapel of Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Smeathers, Emma Jane, 86, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Clarence, 88, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wink, David, 66, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
