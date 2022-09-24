Brown, Martha, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Clark, Quintus, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: 2 p.m. Saturday in the Penrod Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Davis, Tina, 86, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Hill Church in Beaver Dam.
Every, Rose, 88, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Frederick, Joyce, 72, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gwin, Martha, died Sunday, September 11, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Harney, Perry, 61, died Wednesday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home.
Hawkins, James, 81, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewisport Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Ramburger, John, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: New Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Simmons, Joseph, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, Angelin, 78, died Saturday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Joines Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Young, Vickie, 64, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Stanley.
Commented