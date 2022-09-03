Blair, David, 75, died Saturday, August 20, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Ivy Hill Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Bolen, Kathy, 69, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Gallion, Danny, 76, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Leach Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
James, Nola, 90, died Monday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Johnston, Robert, 67, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hohenwald, Tennessee. Burial: At a later date in Somerville, Tennessee. Visitation: Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Neal, Linda, 85, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Powers, Elizabeth, 87, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Quigg, Joyce, 83, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Old Buck Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented