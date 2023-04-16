Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the church.
Ashby, Edith, 100, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Benson, Bartley, 85, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Bunch, Howard, 90, died Monday, April 10, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Conder, Ronnie, 70, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Garner, Edna, 78, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Waltons Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, near Centertown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Harrison, William, 56, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Jones, Victor, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Lloyd, Jane, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Richardson, Mike, 55, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Tichenor, Imogene, 87, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Whitney, Steve, 60, died Friday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday at Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Indiana.
