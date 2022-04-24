Bland, Emily, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Burden, Debbie, 36, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dunsmore, William, 67, died April 16, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. EST Monday at Ratterman Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fields, Ronald, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Ronnie, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Johnston, William, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Simmons, Adrianna, 44, died Friday. Visitation: Noon until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory.
Simon, Jerry, died Thursday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Simpson, Connie, 73, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Slaughter, David, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church.
Thomas, Joe, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented