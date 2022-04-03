Funerals
Acton, Yardley, 62, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
Bailey, Jimmy, 78, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Brooks, George, 81, died Thursday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Crask, Larry, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville, Tennessee. Interment: Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday and noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Goatley, Walter, 75, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Leslie, Bob, 92, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Newton, Bud, 62, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Reid, William, 64, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Ennichment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
