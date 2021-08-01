Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Burke, Mary, 67, died Jan. 15. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Crowe, Fanny, 97, died July 15. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Hardesty, Donald, 57, died Tuesday. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery, Morganfield. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 902 Yelvington Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Westfall, Darlene, 63, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery, Belton. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
