Howard, Hunter, 20, died Monday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Sunday at Reid’s Orchard. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Reid’s Orchard. Everyone planning to attend the funeral service is urged to bring their own chairs.
Leathem, Trystyn, 31, died Wednesday. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mooneyham Jr., Jack, 39, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Wenner, Kyle, 60, died Tuesday. Eagle’s Ceremony: Noon Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Spencer County.
