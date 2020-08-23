Adams, Russell, 91, died Wednesday. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Bennett, Sandra, 69, died Friday. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Boone, Alice, 88, died Tuesday. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 4:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Clark, Stephen, 66, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Hodskins, Joshua, 38, died Thursday. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service with limited attendance will follow.
Mattingly, Thomas, 67, died Thursday. Walk-through visitation: 10:30 a.m to noon Monday at the Springdale Nazarene Church (11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246). Funeral: Noon Monday at the church.
White, Tony, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at New Assembly Church in Hartford. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to funeral time Monday at New Assembly Church.
Wilson, Larry, 77, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel; also streamed live on www.musterfuneral homes.com. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
