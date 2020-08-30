Byam, Claire Ann, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church (124 South Fifth Street, Rockport, IN 47635). Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church.
Clark, Modesta, 77, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Smith-Ratliff Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Cobb, Erdine, 89, died April 12. Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel; also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: Noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Fowler, Taylor, 24, died Thursday. Walk-through visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Kanter, Helen, 78, died Tuesday. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the O’Riley Funeral Home (6107 South East Street) in Indianapolis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Barnabas Catholic Church; also streamed live on www.bit.ly/stbindy. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Moseley, S. Kelley, died Aug. 21. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitesville Historical Society; also streamed live on the Whitesville Historical Society Facebook page.
Willis, Xavier, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
