Bartley, Dale, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel; also streamed live on www.muster funeralhomes.com. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Estes, Bob, 77, died Wednesday. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Monday at Chapel in the Woods (1401 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299). Burial will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Mayo, Nina, 84, died Tuesday. Services: 10 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Scrivner, Betty, 88, died Friday. Funeral: 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery in Thruston. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Yates, John, 75, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Monday in the gymnasium across from St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 6 p.m., and noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
