Arnold, Patricia, 73, died Thursday. Visitation: From 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Conder, Harold, 89, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday.
Dame, the Rev. Ronnie, 67, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Grimes, Gail, 74, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
McIntosh, Teresa, 71, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
