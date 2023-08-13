Anderson, June, 88, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Bland, Donald, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m., with the rosary at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Fox, Janice, 80, died Friday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Hargrove, Brian, 50, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Service: 4:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Killman, Billie, 91, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hartford Memorial Chapel. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Philpot, Roy, 52, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Potts, Elsie, 79, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the funeral home.
Sanders, Elijah, 25, died Tuesday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the church.
Walters, Pamela, 79, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
